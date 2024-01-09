Pittman Jr. talks uncertain future with Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. made the most out of his contract year. Career highs with 109 catches and 1,152 yards.

Those numbers might not have been as big if Pittman didn’t go ask head coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard for more targets in October.

“He said, ‘All right,’ and that was the end of it,” Pittman laughed. “He kept that promise. … I just feel like he gave me that trust. He basically gave me the keys to run this offense, and that’s something that I appreciate, something that I always look forward to, and that I don’t take lightly.”

“He was big for us,” Steichen said. “What he did week in and week out, the numbers he put up, the consistency he played with, the toughness that he played with – I’ve got a ton of respect for him as a football player. He’s meant a lot to this organization and a lot to this city.”

Pittman’s cemented himself into Colts history as one of the most impactful receivers of the franchise. He joined Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne and Dallas Clark as the only Colts receivers to have a 100-catch, 1,000-yard season.

But his future in Indy is still uncertain.

“I’ve loved my four years here, but I wouldn’t be doing my due diligence if I didn’t explore every option and find the best fit,” Pittman said.

Pittman tests the waters with the numbers of the highest paid receivers in the NFL in mind. Miami’s Tyreek Hill leads the league, making $30 million a year. Close behind are Las Vegas’ Davante Adams ($28 million/year), Los Angeles Rams’ Cooper Kupp ($26.7 million/year), Philadelphia’s AJ Brown ($25 million/year) and Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs ($24 million/year).

If Pittman can’t get that kind of cash, the Colts could use the franchise tag on him — which right now is estimated to be worth almost $21 million a year.

Pittman doesn’t hate that idea.

“I don’t think anyone would be displeased with $23 million,” Pittman laughed. “The franchise tag is a tag of respect, but do I necessarily want to play on the tag? No, I do not want to play on a tag, but you can use that to work towards a long-term deal as well.”

Pittman would have the promise of quarterback Anthony Richardson’s return, as well. Last year’s fourth overall pick is poised to make the Colts offense an even bigger threat in 2024.

“When Anthony is back, our RPO offense will be the most dangerous in the NFL so, he’s just ready to play and like working hard, and I would expect his best ball coming soon — soon as in next year.”

No matter what happens in free agency, Pittman has earned the respect of his teammates.

“I know everything will work out for Pitt, because the toughness he shows, the type of teammate he is,” running back Jonathan Taylor said. “I don’t know why you wouldn’t want him in your building. I know I would.”

Free agency starts March 15.

