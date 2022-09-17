Indianapolis Colts

Pittman officially out for Jacksonville

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) runs through a drill during the Indianapolis Colts Training Camp practice on August 2, 2022 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts leading receiver Michael Pittman Jr. will not play in Jacksonville Sunday after injuring his quad in practice this week. He was limited Friday and officially ruled out Saturday. Pittman led the Colts in Houston last week with 121 yards and a touchdown against the Texans.

Head coach Frank Reich said Friday he wasn’t exactly sure how Pittman’s injury happened.

“He just came out to practice on Wednesday and felt something on Wednesday that he didn’t feel after the game or anything like that. It was like, ‘Well, what the heck is going on here?’ So, took him out of practice mainly as a precaution. So whether it came from a hit from the game or whether it came from a little strain or something early in practice – really not sure to be honest with you,” Reich said.

This will be a major blow to an already young Colts receiving corps, who will also be missing rookie Alec Pierce (concussion) against the Jags.

In light of this, the Colts have elevated receiver Keke Coutee from the practice squad to help the struggling position group. Coutee played in two games for the Colts last season, catching one target for five yards. He’s racked up 946 receiving yards after four seasons in the league.

The Colts look to break a seven-game losing streak on the road against Jacksonville Sunday at 1 p.m. in the Sunshine State.