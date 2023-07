POLL: Do you like the Colts ‘Indiana Nights’ uniforms?

The Indianapolis Colts are celebrating their new Indiana Nights alternate uniforms by giving away a personalized helmet and jersey customzied by team owner Jim Irsay. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Colts)

The Indianapolis Colts unveiled their “Indiana Nights” alternate uniform on Thursday and are getting fans excited with an “Indiana Nights” jersey and helmet giveaway. How do you feel about the team’s new gear?