Reggie Wayne and Adam Vinatieri among finalists for Hall of Fame

Reggie Wayne #87 of the Indianapolis Colts runs in a touchdown against the New York Giants on Nov. 3, 2014, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Colts defeated the Giants 40-24. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fifteen finalists have been selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, with two former Indianapolis Colts players among their ranks.

Two former Colts players made the finalists, Reggie Wayne and Adam Vinatieri. Wayne has been a finalist for the past six years, but it’s Vinatieri’s first year making the list.

Joining them on the list is Peyton Manning’s brother, Eli Manning.

2025’s class of Modern-Era Player category finalists will be considered before Super Bowl LIX and the announcement will come Feb. 6.

Only five of the fifteen finalists will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

Finalists