Reggie Wayne and Adam Vinatieri among finalists for Hall of Fame
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fifteen finalists have been selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, with two former Indianapolis Colts players among their ranks.
Two former Colts players made the finalists, Reggie Wayne and Adam Vinatieri. Wayne has been a finalist for the past six years, but it’s Vinatieri’s first year making the list.
Joining them on the list is Peyton Manning’s brother, Eli Manning.
2025’s class of Modern-Era Player category finalists will be considered before Super Bowl LIX and the announcement will come Feb. 6.
Only five of the fifteen finalists will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame.
Finalists
- Eric Allen, Cornerback | 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders.
- Jared Allen, Defensive End | 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers.
- Willie Anderson, Tackle | 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens.
- Jahri Evans, Guard | 2006-2016 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers.
- Antonio Gates, Tight End | 2003-2018 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.
- Torry Holt, Wide Receiver | 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars.
- Luke Kuechly, Linebacker | 2012-19 Carolina Panthers.
- Eli Manning, Quarterback | 2004-2019 New York Giants.
- Steve Smith Sr., Wide Receiver | 2001-2013 Carolina Panthers, 2014-16 Baltimore Ravens.
- Terrell Suggs, Outside Linebacker/Defensive End | 2003-2018 Baltimore Ravens, 2019 Arizona Cardinals, 2019 Kansas City Chiefs.
- Fred Taylor, Running Back | 1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots.
- Adam Vinatieri, Kicker | 1996-2005 New England Patriots, 2006-2019 Indianapolis Colts.
- Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver | 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts.
- Darren Woodson, Safety | 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys.
- Marshal Yanda, Guard/Tackle | 2007-2019 Baltimore Ravens.
