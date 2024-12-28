55°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
55° Indianapolis

Reggie Wayne and Adam Vinatieri among finalists for Hall of Fame

Reggie Wayne #87 of the Indianapolis Colts runs in a touchdown against the New York Giants on Nov. 3, 2014, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Colts defeated the Giants 40-24. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
by: Parker Carlson
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fifteen finalists have been selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, with two former Indianapolis Colts players among their ranks.

Two former Colts players made the finalists, Reggie Wayne and Adam Vinatieri. Wayne has been a finalist for the past six years, but it’s Vinatieri’s first year making the list.

Joining them on the list is Peyton Manning’s brother, Eli Manning.

2025’s class of Modern-Era Player category finalists will be considered before Super Bowl LIX and the announcement will come Feb. 6.

Only five of the fifteen finalists will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

Finalists

  • Eric Allen, Cornerback | 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders.
  • Jared Allen, Defensive End | 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers.
  • Willie Anderson, Tackle | 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens.
  • Jahri Evans, Guard | 2006-2016 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers.
  • Antonio Gates, Tight End | 2003-2018 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.
  • Torry Holt, Wide Receiver | 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars.
  • Luke Kuechly, Linebacker | 2012-19 Carolina Panthers.
  • Eli Manning, Quarterback | 2004-2019 New York Giants.
  • Steve Smith Sr., Wide Receiver | 2001-2013 Carolina Panthers, 2014-16 Baltimore Ravens.
  • Terrell Suggs, Outside Linebacker/Defensive End | 2003-2018 Baltimore Ravens, 2019 Arizona Cardinals, 2019 Kansas City Chiefs.
  • Fred Taylor, Running Back | 1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots.
  • Adam Vinatieri, Kicker | 1996-2005 New England Patriots, 2006-2019 Indianapolis Colts.
  • Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver | 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts.
  • Darren Woodson, Safety | 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys.
  • Marshal Yanda, Guard/Tackle | 2007-2019 Baltimore Ravens.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

‘Melting into the Moment’ Newfields...
Local News /
Indiana Grown: Fischer Farms brings...
Focus on Food /
A 9th telecoms firm has...
National News /
Ticket sold in California has...
National News /
Russia may have downed Azerbaijani...
International News /
Bystander jumps in to help...
Local News /
Celtics rout Pacers behind Jaylen...
Indiana Pacers /
Disturbing details emerge after 7-year-old...
Crime Watch 8 /