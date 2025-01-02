Quenton Nelson makes Colts history with 7th Pro Bowl selection

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 13: Quenton Nelson #56 of the Indianapolis Colts walks off the field after a 20-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson has added a new entry to the team record books.

With his selection to the 2025 Pro Bowl Games, Nelson becomes the first player in team history to earn Pro Bowl honors in each of his first seven career seasons.

He is also the first Colts player to be selected to seven consecutive Pro Bowls since Peyton Manning (2004-2010). The last Colts offensive lineman to be selected to seven consecutive Pro Bowls was Jim Parker (1959-65).

Nelson will be joined in Orlando by teammates Zaire Franklin and Jonathan Taylor, as well as Manning, who (with brother Eli) will return as a head coach for the third consecutive year.

The 2025 Pro Bowl Games will include a Skills Showdown on Thursday, Jan. 30, and a Pro Bowl Games Championship on Sunday, Feb. 2.

The Colts (7-9) will wrap up their season on Sunday when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-12).

About the Players

LB Zaire Franklin, 6-0, 235 pounds, has started all 16 games this season and has compiled 165 tackles (90 solo), 10.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, five passes defensed, two interceptions and four forced fumbles. He leads the NFL in total tackles and ranks fourth in solo tackles. This will be Franklin’s first Pro Bowl appearance.

G Quenton Nelson, 6-5, 330 pounds, has started all 16 games this season. He becomes the first player in team history to earn Pro Bowl honors in each of his first seven career seasons. Nelson also becomes just the third NFL offensive lineman to be selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven career seasons, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Thomas and Richmond Webb. He is the first Colts player to be selected to seven consecutive Pro Bowls since Peyton Manning (2004-2010). The last Colts offensive lineman to be selected to seven consecutive Pro Bowls was Jim Parker (1959-65).

RB Jonathan Taylor, 5-10, 226 pounds, has played in 13 games (12 starts) this season and has registered 269 carries for 1,254 yards (4.7 avg.) and 10 touchdowns. He has also caught 17 passes for 133 yards and one touchdown. Taylor ranks seventh in the NFL in rushing yards. Taylor has one previous Pro Bowl appearance (2021).

