Quenton Nelson raises $700,000 for cancer research

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson raised $700,000 for cancer research this past weekend as part of his annual Quenton Nelson’s Blocking Cancer event.

The money will go to The V Foundation for Cancer Research, “with efforts specifically targeting therapeutic resistance.”

Since Nelson began the annual event, he has helped raise over $1,000,000.

“I am humbled by the unwavering dedication and support from the Indianapolis community and everyone involved in this event to make it a great success year after year,” Nelson said in a news release. “I am especially thankful to Jim Irsay for his incredibly generous $250,000 donation to the cause. This weekend exceeded my expectations and, together with the V Foundation, will allow us to make a difference in accelerating the pace of cancer research today, which means more lives saved tomorrow.”

The two-day event this past week featured a dinner auction at the Lucas Estate in Carmel on Friday, followed by a charity softball game at Victory Field on Saturday.

The charity softball game featured some of Nelson’s teammates, Gardner Minshew, Kenny Moore II, and Zaire Franklin.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to Quenton for his unwavering dedication to our mission as we join forces to fund game-changing cancer research by the best and the brightest scientists,” V Foundation CEO Shane Jacobson said in a news release. “Increased funding for cancer research has made a measurable impact on cancer outcomes and events like Quenton Nelson’s Blocking Cancer help make this possible. We are incredibly grateful to the Indianapolis community for its continued support of achieving Jim Valvano’s dream of Victory Over Cancer®.”

To donate to The V Foundation, click here.