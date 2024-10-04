RB Taylor out, QB Richardson uncertain for Colts vs. Jaguars

Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts will be without running back Jonathan Taylor for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville Jaguars, although quarterback Anthony Richardson on Friday had not been ruled in or out for the matchup.

Taylor is suffering an ankle injury that he got in the second half of the Colts win against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. He left the game and did not return.

Richardson exited in the first half what was initially reported as a hip injury. He’s listed with an oblique injury.

Asked Friday about Richardson’s status for Sunday, head coach Shane Steichen said, “We’ll see. Yeah, we’ll see.”

“He was limited during the week, so we’ll see.”

The Colts noted several key players already have been shelved on injured reserve: defensive ends Samson Ebukam and Tyquan Lewis, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and cornerback JuJu Brents.

Sunday’s game starts at 1 p.m. Sunday at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville. The Colts will fly to Jacksonville on Saturday.

Indianapolis Colts transcription

Head Coach Shane Steichen

Opening Statement:

“I’ll start off – obviously, you guys know tonight the Irsay family is having the Kicking The Stigma deal to raise money for mental health awareness, which I think is a great deal. I know a lot of you guys will be there tonight, so we look forward to that tonight. Also, we’re ruling out Kwity (Paye), JT (Jonathan Taylor) and Kenny (Moore II) for the game.”

What’s the status on Anthony Richardson?

“We’ll see. Yeah, we’ll see.”

What about Ryan Kelly?

“Yeah, we’ll see on those guys.”

Has Anthony Richardson done enough for you to determine where he’s at right now?

“He was limited during the week, so we’ll see.”

Jonathan Taylor mentioned yesterday that he was going to test it out yesterday. Did he try today or was it just like it wasn’t going to be good?

“Yeah, I mean it’s just – yeah, he worked on it this week and so that’s where it’s at right now.”

Still no Injured Reserve thought for Jonathan Taylor?

“No.”

What have you seen from Trey Sermon and what gives you confidence in him?

“When he’s had to step in and play, obviously he did some good things last week against Pittsburgh. So, got a lot of faith in him. Got a lot of faith in Goodie (Tyler Goodson). So, it’ll be running back by committee this week.”

How have you managed the game planning this week with having to juggle the potential of both quarterbacks?

“Yeah, I mean you go through that process as the staff – working through those things all week. And obviously, you’ve got to get prepared for both guys.”

Does Tyquan Lewis have a chance to come back this year?

“Yes.”

Does the potential weather make game planning difficult?

“Yeah, you’ve got to prepare. Obviously, it’s going to rain so we do wet ball drills out there in practice and go through that operation – team periods, routes on air, all those things. Put those guys through those situations.”

Is Braden Smith doing OK?

“Yeah, he’s doing good.”

If Joe Flacco does play, does it help that he played the Jaguars last year?

“It’s a new scheme. They’re running a new scheme. I know some of the players are over there, but it’s a new scheme.”

With Anthony Richardson, how much do you have to weigh that he can help this week versus the long-term risks?

“Yeah, we’ll see. We have those conversations. Those are ongoing conversations.”

Does playing these one-possession games early in the season pay dividends as the year progresses and help build confidence?

“Yeah, absolutely. This game – a lot of these games come down to one-score games. I mean week in and week out, you see it around the league – a lot of one-score close games. You’ve got to find a way to win those games. We’ve done that the last two weeks and if it comes down to it this week, we’ve got to do it again.”

How cognizant are you of what you might be facing in a team that is desperate for a win?

“Yeah, 100 percent. I think in this league, the records – you can throw records out the window in this league, you really can. I’ve been a part of teams – played an 0-10 team one time and lost back in the day. It doesn’t matter. You’ve got to show up and play. It doesn’t matter who your opponent is. It doesn’t matter what the record is. You’ve got to show up and be ready to go.”

Did Anthony Richardson take any team reps this week?

“He was limited this week.”