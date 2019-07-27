Recuperating Colts QB Luck eases into training camp

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck took the field Thursday on Day 1 of training camp, but he was limited in practice.

He only participated in individual drills before slipping his helmet off to watch the team portions from the sidelines.

It’s been months since Andrew Luck sprained his left calf. An injury that he said was nothing serious. So, why is No. 12 still limited?

It’s the thought of what happened to Kevin Durant in the NBA finals that haunts the Colts training staff.

Head Coach Frank Reich said, “We didn’t really talk about it, but I think we all knew it. I was thinking it. I was certainly thinking it. It was kind of like ‘unspoken truth,’ that’s why ‘let’s be cautious about this.'”

Luck continues to ease his way back into drills. He threw 10 reps on the 7-on-7 drill on Day 2 of camp on Friday.