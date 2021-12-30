Indianapolis Colts

Reggie Wayne selected as finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Colts WR Reggie Wayne, who played 14 seasons with the team from 2001-2014, is among 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2022.

During his career, Wayne was selected for the Pro Bowl six times and was part of the 2007 Colts team that beat the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI.

Wayne is among 15 HOF finals, who were all announced Thursday. The other finalists are: