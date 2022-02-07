Indianapolis Colts

Reich adds Bradley as Colts new defensive coordinator

FILE - Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley speaks to the media after an NFL football practice in Henderson, Nev., Friday, July 30, 2021. The Indianapolis Colts hired Gus Bradley as their new defensive coordinator Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have hired Gus Bradley as their new defensive coordinator.

He replaces Matt Eberflus, who recently became the head coach of the Chicago Bears.

Bradley was the defensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders last season after spending the previous four seasons in the same role with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bradley has 32 seasons of coaching experience, including as four as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Colts coach Frank Reich has now replaced each of his coordinators in the past 13 months.