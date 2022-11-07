Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts fire HC Frank Reich

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich, according team owner Jim Irsay.

Irsay announced the move on Twitter, saying the Colts have “parted ways” with Reich after a 3-5-1 start to the season.

Reich joined the team for the 2018 season and had a 40-33-1 record.

The Colts have not made the playoffs since 2020.

The team only had one playoff win under Reich, beating the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round in 2018.



The team said it will host a press conference later Monday to announce more details regarding the team’s direction.

Reich’s tenure has been marred by issues at the quarterback position.

Andrew Luck retired on the eve of the 2019 season.

Jacoby Brissett then took over the position, going 7-8 in 2019 before being replaced by the 39-year-old Philip Rivers.

Rivers was 11-5 in 2020 and the team made the playoffs, but lost 27-24 to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round.

The next season saw Carson Wentz come to Indianapolis from Philadelphia in exchange for draft picks. Wentz went 9-8 and was traded to the Washington Commanders after the season.

Wentz was replaced by former Associated Press MVP award winner Matt Ryan. Ryan, 37, struggled in seven games with the Colts before being replaced by Sam Ehlinger.

In total, Reich had seven different starting quarterbacks in five seasons.