Report: Colts OC Sirianni to become Eagles HC

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 21: Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni looks up during the game between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texas on November 21, 2019 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. (Photo by Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni is leaving the team, according to ESPN.

Adam Schefter reports Sirianni is set to become the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sirianni, 39, has been with the Colts since 2018.

He had previous stints in various positions with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.