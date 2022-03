Indianapolis Colts

Report: Colts send Carson Wentz to Washington

Carson Wentz of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium on December 25, 2021, in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts are in need of a new quarterback.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team is sending Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders.

Colts are trading QB Carson Wentz to Washington for a package of packs that is thought to include two third-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/KYb7rj5ozw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022

This is a breaking story and will be updated.