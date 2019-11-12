Report: Colts working out FA kickers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts could be looking to replace Adam Vinatieri.

That’s according to a report from ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

Graziano is citing multiple sources that state the Colts are working out free agent kickers on Tuesday.

“As of Monday night, no decision had been made on the status of Adam Vinatieri, but the Colts want to get a look at what their options are in case they decide to make a change,” Graziano said in a tweet.

News 8 has not independently confirmed this report.

Vinatieri, who turns 47 in December, has struggled in the 2019 season.

Vinatieri has missed five field goals and six extra-point attempts.

Vinatieri is in his 14th season with the Colts and 24th season overall.