Report: Former Colts LB Shaquille Leonard to visit with Cowboys

Shaquille Leonard #53 of the Indianapolis Colts watches the preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium on Aug. 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. Following his release from the team on Nov. 21, 2023, Leonard was set to visit the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard is set to visit the Dallas Cowboys just days after this surprise release from the Colts.

A report by the NFL Insider Tom Pelissero says that Leonard is scheduled to visit the Cowboys on Tuesday, and if all goes well, he could be staying in Dallas.

Citing the Cowboys’ thinning linebacker corps after losing Leighton Vander Esch earlier in November, the report says the team could benefit from Leonard in both play and cost.

The four-time All-Pro was selected by the Colts in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, playing in 70 career games while earning the nickname “The Maniac” for his incredible ball-hawking ability. He was also named the 2018 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.

At the start of the 2022 season, Leonard sustained multiple injuries and underwent back surgery before the beginning of the season.

Pelissero says Leonard has started nine games for the Colts in the 2023 season, but he has grown frustrated with his lack of playing time under a new staff.

Following his release on Tuesday, Leonard thanked the team and Indianapolis in a post on X.

“Indy, I want to thank you for accepting me and my family with open arms. These past 6 years has been nothing but incredible!” Leonard said in the post. “Through the good times and the bad times, y’all stood by my side. I apologize for not bringing that trophy back to the 317. The energy in Lucas Oil has been nothing but amazing and I thank you for every memory.”

Leonard ended his tweet with an expression of love and wishing the Colts “nothing but the best!”

Related coverage