Report: Michael Pittman Jr. dealing with back injury

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 06: Michael Pittman Jr. #11 of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on October 6, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is dealing with a back injury and is expected to miss multiple games, according to multiple reports.

Pittman Jr. did not participate in practice on Wednesday.

He has 22 catches for 238 yards and one touchdown in five games played so far this season.

Pittman Jr. had his best two games this season in the past two weeks, getting over 100 yards against the Steelers and his only touchdown of the season against the Jaguars.

Pittman Jr. is a captain for the first time this season.

The Colts look to bounce back and get their first win in the division against the Titans on Sunday at 1 p.m.

