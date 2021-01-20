Report: Philip Rivers to retire from NFL

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 03: Philip Rivers #17 of the Indianapolis Colts passes the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 3, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers is retiring, according to a report.

The San Diego Union Tribune reports that Rivers is retiring after 17 seasons in the NFL.

Rivers joined the Colts for the 2020 season after 16 seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.

Rivers was drafted fourth overall in the 2004 NFL Draft by the New York Giants, then traded to the Chargers in the Eli Manning trade.

Following the news of his retirement, Rivers put out the following statement via Colts.com:

Trending Headlines

Every year, January 20th is a special and emotional day. It is St. Sebastian’s Feast day, the day I played in the AFC championship without an ACL, and now the day that after 17 seasons, I’m announcing my retirement from the National Football League. Thank you God for allowing me to live out my childhood dream of playing quarterback in the NFL. I am grateful to the Chargers for 16 seasons, and the Colts for the 17th season. Thank you to all my coaches that helped me grow as a player and person. Thanks to the support staff. I appreciate the opposing defenses making it challenging physically and mentally every week… I also enjoyed the banter. I appreciate the referees for putting up with all my fussing. I think I was right most of the time dadgummit! Thanks to the fans in San Diego and around the nation that both cheered and booed. Special thanks to my teammates. Without a doubt my favorite part of the game, being a teammate. Thank you for being mine. Lastly, thank you to my wife and best friend Tiffany, and our children Halle, Caroline, Grace, Gunner , Sarah, Peter, Rebecca, Clare, and Anna. Could not have done it without y’all’s unwavering support. As my playing career comes to an end , the next chapter begins. NUNC COEPI.

The Colts went 11-5 and made the playoffs in 2020.

He retires having passed for more than 63,000 yards and 400 touchdowns.