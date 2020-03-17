Report: Rivers signs 1-year deal with Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts may have a new quarterback.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the longtime San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers quarterback is headed to Indy on a one-year deal. The NFL tweeted that the deal is worth about $25 million.

Former Chargers' QB Philip Rivers and the Colts reached agreement on a 1-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

Rivers started 224 of the 228 games he played with the Chargers, including every game since 2006. He was drafted in 2004 and backed up Drew Brees for the first two years of his career.

He was part of the draft day trade that sent Eli Manning to the New York Giants.

His record with the Chargers was 123-101. He passed for 397 touchdowns and 59,271 yards.

Rivers also started 11 playoff games, going 5-6.

