Report: Status of Colts RB Jonathan Taylor ‘in doubt’ after thumb injury

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 08: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts exits the tunnel prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts might have to face the Tennessee Titans this weekend without help from star running back Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor “suffered a thumb injury that is requiring further evaluation and puts his status in doubt going forward,” NFL Insider Ian Rapoport said Tuesday on X.

He had 91 yards and two touchdowns Sunday in the Colts’ 27-10 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Taylor made a triumphant return to the team in October after spending nearly 300 days on the Physically Unable to Perform List. At the time, his return was in doubt; the star running back had asked the team for a trade during training camp.

After Taylor’s return to the lineup, the Colts announced they’d signed the star RB to a three-year, $42 million contract extension.

In seven games this season, Taylor has rushed for 414 yards and four touchdowns.

Rapoport says “more info” about the nature of Taylor’s injury is forthcoming.

The Colts (6-5) will travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans (4-7) on Sunday with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m.