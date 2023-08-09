Reports: Colts, Kareem Hunt unable to reach agreement

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Free agent running back Kareem Hunt will not be joining the Indianapolis Colts.

According to multiple reports, from both ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter and NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, the Colts made an offer to Hunt, but the two sides were unable to reach an agreement.

Hunt spent the last four seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Last year, he had 468 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. He also had 210 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown during the 2022 season.

Prior to his stint in Cleveland, Hunt was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. In fact, he led the NFL in rushing during the 2017 season, when he had 1,327 yards his rookie year.

On Wednesday, the Colts announced they signed free-agent running back Jason Huntley. Last year, Huntley spent time on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad after participating in training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Of course, there have been numerous questions about what the Colts will do with the running back position since Jonathan Taylor is on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, Zack Moss reportedly broke his arm in training camp, and Deon Jackson missed practice on Tuesday.

The Colts also announced on Wednesday that they have signed free-agent tight end Ricky Seals-Jones. Last year, Seals-Jones participated in the New York Giants’ offseason program and training camp.

In addition to those two signings, the Colts announced it “waived-injured tight end La’Michael Pettway and safety Michael Tutsie. If Pettway and Tutsie clear waivers, they will revert to the Colts Injured Reserve list.”

The Colts have their first preseason game on Saturday afternoon on the road against the Buffalo Bills.