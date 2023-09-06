Richardson ‘putting in the extra work’ to have a successful regular season debut

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is gearing up for his first-career NFL regular-season game when the team on Sunday afternoon hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sure, the fourth overall pick in this year’s NFL draft played in two preseason games, but the regular season is a different beast.

“One of my coaches at Florida told me that ‘Pressure is for the unprepared,’” Richardson said Wednesday. “So, I just try to prepare the best way I can.”

Head coach Shane Steichen has noticed Richardson’s preparation. Steichen said Richardson has been focused as he gets ready for the opener.

“He was in here yesterday for I don’t know, eight hours, getting ready for this game on his day off, grinding away,” Steichen said Wednesday.

Richardson told News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun that coming in on an “off day” doesn’t bother him at all.

“Coming in on an off day, I think that’s part of the job,” Richardson said. “Putting in the extra work, getting ready for the game, because I know other people put in that extra work. My teammates are putting in that extra work because I see them in the building as well.”

Of course, Colts fans will be watching Richardson closely on Sunday as they get a glimpse of the face of the franchise.

“Don’t overthink it,” Richardson said. “Football is football. Just trust my training, trust my information, trust my teammates, trust the coaches. And just go out there and play.”

This will also be the first time Richardson has played in a game since being named one of the Colts’ seven captains.

“It definitely surprised me because I didn’t vote for myself for the captain,” Richardson said. “I thought I voted for the right guys. To see everybody else vote for me, it lets me know that they believe in me and they trust me and I just got to keep pushing.”

That trust will be on full display Sunday inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

“I’m just excited to make some explosive plays with the team,” Richardson said.

Kickoff between the Colts and Jaguars was set to start at 1 p.m.