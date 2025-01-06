Ryan Kelly ‘boiled over’ with emotion after potential last game in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 17: Ryan Kelly #78 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on in the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ryan Kelly just completed the final year of his contract, and could have played his final game at Lucas Oil Stadium as an Indianapolis Colt.

Kelly has spent the last nine seasons as the center for the Colts.

When he was walking off the field on Sunday after the Colts overtime victory against the Jaguars, the emotions boiled over for him. He said it felt like he snapped his fingers and his nine years with the Colts was over.

He was reflective after the game, thanking the Jim Irsay and his family for all they have done for him.

“I can’t thank enough, Jim Irsay and his family,” Kelly said. “The trials and tribulations that my family has gone through or that I’ve seen other people go through, and he’s always there to pick the pieces up.”

“I don’t think there’s an ownership that cares more about their players than he does, I truly believe that,” Kelly said.

He’s played his whole NFL career thus far just two hours away from where he grew up. He said he was very lucky for that, and his parents were able to make it to almost every single game.

Indianapolis has become home for Kelly and his family as well.

“I don’t downplay how special that is to be at one place for nine years,” Kelly said.

He was proud of the way the Colts fought and competed. He said it certainly wasn’t the outcome they wanted this season, but he was proud of the way it ended.

“Certainly a disappointing season in general, but the way we finished it today, divisional opponent at home, that’s the way you ride into 2025,” he said.

Kelly also got to play his potential final game with the Colts alongside Quenton Nelson and Mark Glowinski, two players that have been to his left and right side on the offensive line for over four total seasons.

“To do it one more time was really special,” Kelly said.

At the end of the day, it’s the people in the locker room that meant the most to Kelly.

“As I get older, I reflect on what really means the most to me and it’s the guys I’m with,” Kelly said. “It’s the guys being out there. It’s the good times, the bad times, you remember all of them. I think it’s the guys you play with but the sanctity of that locker room, the guys in that locker room, are so amazing.”