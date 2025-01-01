Ryan Kelly reflects before potential last game as a Colt

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 17: Ryan Kelly #78 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on in the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts center and captain Ryan Kelly is entering potentially his final game as an Indianapolis Colt on Sunday.

Kelly is on his final year of his contract with the Colts, and there was no extension signed in the offseason.

The longest tenured Colt was reflective of his nine year career with the Colts during his media availability on Wednesday.

“I think at some point you come to realization, if I don’t cherish the memories I have right now, I’ll wish that back some day,” Kelly said.

He talked about being able to play with Quenton Nelson and Mark Glowinski on the offensive line. Nelson has been on Kelly’s left side since 2018. Glowinski was on Kelly’s right side for four seasons and was resigned by the Colts in November this season.

Kelly said those are the people you remember when you leave the game.

“At the end of the day, I come to work every day because I love the guys I play with,” Kelly said. “I love the guys that are in that room.”

Kelly has done more reflecting on his career now. He said there were a lot of ups and downs and a lot of unknowns. He has played with 12 different starting quarterbacks in his nine seasons with the Colts.

Kelly does want to play beyond this season though, despite heading towards free agency.

“You just kind of come to terms with you don’t know what the future holds,” Kelly said.

Kelly and the Colts will take the field for the final time on Sunday against the Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

More Colts coverage

Anthony Richardson explains back injury: ‘I couldn’t even stand up’

Pat McAfee tears into Colts players, organization in viral post

Colts Insider calls for big changes after Colts miss playoffs again

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF

Tune in at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV on every Colts Sunday for Countdown to Kickoff with News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun, former Colt Ken Dilger, Chuck Pagano, Colts Insider Kevin Bowen, and live hits from the stadium.

The only television postgame show airs right after the game with Anthony Calhoun and former Colt Marlin Jackson.