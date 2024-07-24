Ryan Kelly says Colts do not want to do an early contract extension

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly (78) watches a replay on the video board during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Colts center Ryan Kelly is heading into his final year of his contract with the Indianapolis Colts. He expressed interest in a contract extension over the offseason, but the team would not entertain any contract extension talks.

“We made it known that we wanted to stay and that we wanted to have an extension, and they didn’t see it as part of their priorities,” Kelly said.

Kelly is on the last year of a four-year, $50 million contract. The Colts have made it clear in the past that they are not interested in contract extensions, as seen by the Jonathan Taylor situation during training camp last year.

“The Colts have basically made it pretty clear that they don’t want to do an early extension,” Kelly said. “So, it is what it is.”

“I don’t talk about contracts,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard said. “Every case is different. I think one thing we’ve proven, since we’ve been here is we’re really loyal to players that have been good players. I think that’ll work itself out over time, but I’m not going to talk about contract stuff.”

Kelly is the longest tenured Colts player on the roster, heading into his ninth year with the team. He is a four time Pro Bowler, making the team in three straight years from 2019-21 as well as last season. He was drafted by the Colts in the first round in 2016.

The Colts have their first practice during training camp on Thursday at Grand Park from 10-11 a.m.

