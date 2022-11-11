Indianapolis Colts

Saturday’s energy highlights first team meetings, practices

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two full practices and multiple team meetings are now under Jeff Saturday’s belt since being named the interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts Monday. His energy has already overtaken the locker room.

“I was fired up [when I heard] because it’s a great opportunity to move forward and get behind Jeff (Saturday) and finish the season strong,” quarterback Sam Ehlinger said.

“For him to come in with as much energy as he has and holding guys accountable, and then go out to practice and see what pace he wants everybody at, it’s amazing, especially for a former player,” linebacker Shaquille Leonard said Thursday. “He understands the player side, coaches side. It’s great to have that. I’m definitely looking forward to it.”

Saturday held his first team meeting Tuesday, after being officially introduced Monday night. Running back Jonathan Taylor was immediately impressed with Saturday’s determination to fix the myriad of problems that have plagued the Colts since week 1.

“He just cares about not just the people in here but the organization as a whole,” Taylor said. “He wants this organization to succeed. So, being able to feel that from the first meeting it says a lot. And of course, out in the practice field, you can tell he has passion. He just wants us to continue to work every day to get better.”

Both practices on Wednesday and Thursday began with Saturday checking in with every single player while they stretched before practice. Wednesday, he spent the first part watching the offensive line closely.

Second practice for Jeff Saturday as the #Colts interim head coach. He went up and down the lines during stretching and checked in with every single player. pic.twitter.com/vkzEZkIFFY — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) November 10, 2022

The hope has been that Saturday – a 14-year NFL veteran and former Colts Pro Bowl center – can identify a solution for the consistently leaky offensive line. He’s been a paid consultant for the Colts organization for years. His familiarity with the Horseshoe’s trenches has helped the transition.

“He didn’t just come in and automatically demand respect and everybody know who he is and his message. He did it the right way and that comes obviously with the territory of being in this league this long and time,” the Colts current center Ryan Kelly said. “Having an o-line background, it’s awesome to have him up there and you know, his message was obviously to empower the coaches and inspire all of us to go out there and play and he did a great job of that.”

After a chaotic couple weeks for the Colts, the overall feeling is one of excitement for this massive change.

“He’s a genuine guy,” Ehlinger said. “He’s been in the locker room before and obviously had a very successful career. He knows what it’s like to play here and to play on this team. He has a great approach. He’s a great human being. He’s a great leader and he was very transparent and honest with us. I’m looking forward to getting to know him.”