Steichen confirms Joe Flacco is the starting QB moving forward

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts head coach Shane Steichen confirmed that Joe Flacco will be their starting quarterback on Sunday.

Steichen said that Flacco will be the Colts starting quarterback moving forward. It will not just be a one week change.

Steichen said that Flacco gives them the best chance to win right now. He added that they have not given up on Anthony Richardson.

“It’s my obligation to 53 guys in this organization to win football games,” Steichen said. “And right now, I’m focused on the present, winning football games, and we’ll get to the future.”

Steichen said that he had a conversation with Jim Irsay, but it was Steichen’s decision to make the change.

Steichen explained why he felt Flacco is the better choice at quarterback right now.

“I think it’s just his experience,” Steichen said. “He’s been playing a long time, and then when he’s had to step in and play this year, he’s been really efficient.”

He said that Richardson subbing himself out of the game did not factor into the decision to make a change at the quarterback position.

“I think he just needs to keep developing and growing as a professional,” Steichen said.

Steichen was asked if he thinks the locker room is unified in the decision. Steichen said that he cannot speak for the team.

Richardson completed just 10 of his 32 pass attempts for 175 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in Sunday’s loss to the Texans.

Flacco has thrown for 716 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception this season for the Colts.

The Colts (4-4) take on the Vikings (5-2) at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday in Minnesota.

