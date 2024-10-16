Shane Steichen details Colts mindset facing a backup quarterback

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 06: Shane Steichen of the Indianapolis Colts looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on October 6, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts will face another backup quarterback in their next game against the Dolphins.

Their starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is on injured reserve after suffering another concussion earlier in the season.

Despite facing a backup passer, Colts head coach Shane Steichen said it does not matter who is out there, they will still have to execute.

“It doesn’t matter,” Steichen said. “Everyone’s got guys banged up and missing guys. You got to have that mindset that it doesn’t matter, and you got to go win the football game and go execute at a high level, trust the guy next to you that you know he’s going to make the play.”

The Dolphins have started Tyler Huntley at quarterback the last two games. The Dolphins are 1-1 in those games, with Huntley throwing for 290 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception.

Huntley played four seasons with the Ravens as the backup for Lamar Jackson.

He went 3-6 in his starts in Baltimore, but played well enough in 2022 to be selected to the Pro Bowl. He was one of six quarterbacks to be named a Pro Bowler in the AFC that year.

The Dolphins also have Skylar Thompson and Tim Boyle as other quarterbacks on their roster. Thompson came in for Tagovailoa after he got injured and started the game afterwards, but has missed the past two games with an injury.

The Colts faced a backup quarterback earlier in the season in Malik Willis when they playing the Packers in Week 2. The Colts lost that game, and allowed Willis to complete 12 of his 14 passes.

The Colts and Dolphins are set to kick off at 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

