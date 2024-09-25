Shane Steichen emphasizing preparation as Steelers invade Indy

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) makes a catch in front of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) during an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. The Colts defeated the Steelers 30-13. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts will welcome a familiar AFC opponent to Indianapolis on Sunday in the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers will come to play the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium for the third straight season.

The Steelers have been off to an impressive start to the season. They head into Week 4 with an undefeated 3-0 record.

The Colts are coming off their first win of the season. Head coach Shane Steichen talked about the mentality he has for his team heading into the week.

“You got to prepare to win the game and have the will to win the game,” Steichen said. “But I think preparing to win the game is the most important, but then you add the will to win, then it becomes scary. But it all starts with the preparation during the week to get it done on Sunday.”

Their defense has been one of the best in the NFL so far to start the season, allowing opponents to a league-low 8.7 points per game.

T.J. Watt, the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, anchors their defense. He’s off to a hot start to the season, with three sacks and five tackles for loss.

“The guy is a phenomenal football player,” Steichen said. “He’s always around the ball. He’s got a relentless motor. He plays 100 miles an hour every snap. So we got to have a plan for him.”

Historically, the Colts have had a rough time against the Steelers. Pittsburgh has a 27-7 advantage over the Colts in their head-to-head record.

Last season, the Colts ended an eight game losing streak against the Steelers, their first win against them since 2008.

Now, they’ll look to beat them for the second straight time for the first time since 1968 and 1971, when the Colts were still in Baltimore.

The game is set to kick off at 1 p.m.

Related coverage

Colts Insider impressed with Jonathan Taylor’s start to season

‘Monster’ day from Jones elevates Colts over Bears

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF

Tune in at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV on every Colts Sunday for Countdown to Kickoff with News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun, former Colt Ken Dilger, Chuck Pagano, Colts Insider Kevin Bowen, and live hits from the stadium.

The only television postgame show airs right after the game with Anthony Calhoun and former Colt Marlin Jackson.