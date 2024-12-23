Shane Steichen explains Colts run-pass play calling disparity

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts had a historic day running the football on Sunday, rushing for a franchise record 335 yards in the 38-30 win against the Titans.

They kept it on the ground 50 times compared to just 11 passes.

“I mean, that was probably a first for me,” Steichen said. “That we were running it that good that we didn’t have to throw it. So, it was impressive.”

The lack of pass attempts was not a concern for Steichen though. He also said the interception that Richardson threw on the second drive of the game did not impact his play calling.

“I stuck with the run because it was working really well,” Steichen said. “I mean, we were popping big runs and obviously had a franchise record of 335 (yards) and when something was working I wasn’t going to get away from it.”

Richardson had six pass attempts in the first two drives leading up to the interception. He had just five the rest of the game, including only three pass attempts in the second half.

He was efficient through the air though, completing seven of his 11 pass attempts for 131 yards and a touchdown.

Steichen also said having such a big lead early in the second half contributed to him deciding to keep the ball on the ground.

“When you were running it that good and you’re up 38-7, and you’re still running it good the way we were to get 38 points, shoot it was awesome to be a part of that,” Steichen said.

The 11 pass attempts was the fewest the Colts have had since 1974, when they attempted 11 passes in a win against the Falcons.

With the win against the Titans, the Colts are still alive in the playoff push. They take on the Giants in New York on Sunday, with kickoff slated for 1 p.m.

