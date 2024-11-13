Shane Steichen explains the decision to start Anthony Richardson

Quarterback Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up prior to playing the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 22, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced that Anthony Richardson will be the starting quarterback again starting on Sunday against the Jets. He will be the starting quarterback for the rest of the season.

Steichen said that they never lost faith or belief in him or his abilities.

In the two weeks that Richardson was benched for Joe Flacco, Steichen talked a lot about Richardson and “the process.” Steichen explained what he meant by that.

“The attention to detail in everything he does, from the classrooms, to the walk-throughs, to practice, to the weight room, all those little things, just have to be at a higher standard,” Steichen said.

“In the last two weeks, he’s made strides in those areas, big time strides,” Steichen said. “Becoming a pros pro. Is he a finished product? No, he’s not. And it’s my job to help him get there along with the rest of the coaching staff, but he’s a hell of a talent.”

“Everyone has a different way of development and how you go about the process,” Steichen said. “Everyone wants instant gratification right now but sometimes it doesn’t happen like that. You fight through these times. I love Anthony. He’s a great person. Got great faith in him and his abilities to be our franchise quarterback.”

Steichen informed Flacco of the decision on Tuesday. He said Flacco understood the decision and is an ultimate pro. Steichen told the whole team in a meeting on Wednesday.

Steichen also said that Flacco’s performance in the last two games did not have an impact on the decision to change back to Richardson as the starter.

Steichen talked to Jim Irsay and Chris Ballard, but ultimately it was his decision to make the change back to Richardson.

The Colts take on the Jets looking to end the their three game losing streak. The game is set to kick off at 1 p.m. in New York.

