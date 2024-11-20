Shane Steichen impressed with Anthony Richardson’s preparation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anthony Richardson had one of, if not his best, game of his career in the Colts win against the Jets on Sunday.

He threw for 272 yards an a touchdown and rushed for two touchdowns. He did not throw an interception, but he did lose a fumble.

It was his first game back as the Colts starting quarterback after he was benched for two games for Joe Flacco.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen was impressed with Richardson’s preparation leading up to the game against the Jets.

“We talked about all the details going into it and those details were on point, and it showed,” Steichen said. “He did a hell of a job doing the little things right all week.”

Steichen added that Richardson is still growing, but they have seen great strides from him from a preparation standpoint last week and it showed. He thinks that it is going to pay dividends in the long run.

Richardson said he dialed in on his focus throughout the week and making sure he was doing all the little things correctly.

“I was trying to focus on all the little things a little bit more, just be consistent throughout it,” Richardson said. “That was really the main thing I was focused on, just trying to make sure I was detailing up the small things and just being consistent.”

Richardson’s teammates have noticed the strides that he has made in the past few weeks since he was benched.

“I think after the Houston situation, I think he’s just kind of dug a little deeper and has been giving more of himself, not only to the team, but to the game, and hopefully that continues to show up on Sundays,” Zaire Franklin said.

“I mean he always prepares well,” Michael Pittman Jr. said. “He’s in here early, like he’s in here really early. So, there may be a couple of things that he’s added that I just haven’t seen, but I just thought that the way that the game plan set up, I feel like it let him settle in and build that confidence and it led throughout the game.”

The Colts look to get back to .500 on Sunday when they host the 9-1 Lions. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

