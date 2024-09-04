Shane Steichen on Colts opening season vs Texans: ‘It’s huge’

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 17: Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the last week of the season last year, the Houston Texans came into Lucas Oil Stadium and left with a win, keeping the Colts out of the playoffs.

Now, the Colts have the opportunity to avenge that loss in the first week of the season.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that starting off with a division game is huge for them.

“You want to win division games, you want to win a division championship, it starts in the division and you got to win at home right off the bat,” Steichen said. “So, it’ll be an extra challenge. It’s a good football team we’re playing, but I know our guys are going to be geared up and ready to roll on Sunday.”

The Texans added to an already explosive offense in the offseason, trading for Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon. Steichen said they’re talented on the outside and have a lot of weapons.

“It’s going to be a hell of a challenge for us Week 1, but one we’re looking forward to it because those guys can run,” Steichen said.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was excellent last year, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and making the Pro Bowl. Steichen said he’s really impressed with the way that he sees the game, gets the ball out quickly, and the way that he moves in the pocket.

Steichen also said that facing off against Stroud will be a heck of a challenge.

Wide receiver Josh Downs will not practice on Wednesday. Steichen said that his status for the game on Sunday is still up in the air. He suffered an ankle injury during training camp.

Kicker Matt Gay will not practice on Wednesday either. He is dealing with a hernia. Steichen did not provide a timetable for him, but said that he does not see it as a long term issue. The Colts currently have kicker Spencer Shrader on their practice squad. Shrader went through the Colts offseason program and kicked for them in the preseason.

The Colts and Texans game will kick off at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 8 at Lucas Oil Stadium.