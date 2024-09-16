Shane Steichen provides injury updates for Colts defensive linemen

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts defense suffered two injuries to key defensive linemen on Sunday.

Defensive tackle and Colts captain DeForest Buckner left the game with an ankle injury in the third quarter and did not return. He was carted off the field after being helped over to the sideline.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said on Monday that the X-rays were negative, but he does have a sprained ankle.

Colts rookie defensive end Laiatu Latu left the game with a hip injury. Steichen did not provide much of an update on him. He said they’ll see how the injury goes throughout the week.

Turning the page

Sunday’s loss to the Packers was rough on both sides of the ball for the Colts. They let up 261 rushing yards, including 237 of them coming in the first half alone.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson had a rough day under center for the offense, throwing for three interceptions and completing just 50% of his passes (17 for 34).

Steichen said that sometimes in the NFL, there are going to be games like the one on Sunday.

“But hopefully we’ve got that one out of our system, and you learn from these moments, you grow from them and you go battle the next week,” Steichen said.

He added that Joe Flacco was saying in the quarterback room that he’s had a ton of those types of games.

Jonathan Taylor’s 4th quarter absence

Jonathan Taylor did not touch the ball in the fourth quarter after eclipsing 100 yards on the ground in the first three quarters on just 12 carries.

Steichen said it was because they were throwing the ball in the fourth quarter and weren’t scheming up passes for running backs.

He also said it was not because of pass protection why Taylor was not in the game.

“We wanted to give Trey (Sermon) some reps in there,” Steichen said. “That was it.”

The Colts will look to pick up their first win of the season on Sunday against the Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium at 1 p.m.

