Shane Steichen provides injury update on Anthony Richardson, Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) on the sidelines after leaving the game injured during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In Sunday’s Colts win against the Steelers, both Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor left the game with injuries and did not return.

Shane Steichen said on Monday that they are still waiting on test results for Richardson. He did not have any other updates on the quarterback’s injury.

“I don’t right now,” Steichen said. “We’ll see how the week progresses.”

Steichen said that they will go off what the doctors say and see how Richardson is feeling throughout the week to see if he is ready to return.

Steichen said that Jonathan Taylor has an ankle sprain right now. He added that there is no consideration for placing Taylor on the short term IR.

Richardson’s injury came in the first quarter on a quarterback run. At the end of the play, he took a hard hit to his hip.

He came out of the game for two plays and then returned for one play.

On the play, he scrambled on another quarterback run, sliding at the end of the play this time. After the play, he got up and grabbed his hip again. He walked to the sidelines and eventually walked into the locker room.

Taylor’s injury came in the fourth quarter After getting injured, he did not return to the game.

The Colts return to the field on Sunday to play the Jaguars in Jacksonville. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

Related coverage

Anthony Richardson gives an update on his injury after the game

Colts hold off Steelers comeback attempt to get victory

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF

Tune in at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV on every Colts Sunday for Countdown to Kickoff with News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun, former Colt Ken Dilger, Chuck Pagano, Colts Insider Kevin Bowen, and live hits from the stadium.

The only television postgame show airs right after the game with Anthony Calhoun and former Colt Marlin Jackson.