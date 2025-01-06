Shane Steichen sends strong message to Colts fans

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 06: Shane Steichen of the Indianapolis Colts looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on October 6, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts finished the season 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight season, the longest drought for the franchise in 30 years.

It was a season of ups and downs for the Colts, and head coach Shane Steichen believes they aren’t too far away from success.

“I do believe we’re close, and if I didn’t believe that, there’s something wrong,” Steichen said.

“We want to put a winning product on the field that our fans can be proud of,” Steichen said.

Steichen’s message to the team was that there’s no failure in sports. He said there’s frustration and disappointment, but not failure. He said you learn and grow from experiences throughout the season.

Colts owner Jim Irsay announced on Sunday night on a post to X that Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard will be returning next season.

“It’s huge obviously to have the support of the owner moving forward,” Steichen said. “Got a lot of respect Irsay and what he stands for and the person he is.”

As for other changes in the organization, Steichen said there has not been a decision made yet on defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

There were questions about the culture in the Colts locker room and throughout the organization this season. Steichen addressed that, saying he does believe there is a healthy culture.

“Culture is to me about winning and we didn’t win enough this year,” Steichen said. “But we got the right guys and I always say that because we got good character guys in there. We talked about accountability. I’m a firm believer in accountability. As rare as things come up, they are addressed immediately. I don’t let those things slide under the rug.”

“I can promise you this, I’m going to be relentless in my pursuit to get this thing going in the right direction moving forward,” Steichen said.

