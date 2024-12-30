Shane Steichen weighs in on Colts fans’ frustrations

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen walks the field before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts were eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday after losing to the Giants, 45-33.

It’s the fourth straight season the Colts have missed the playoffs.

After the game, former players voiced their frustrations with the players and the organization and the lack of success they’ve had recently.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen addressed the frustrations that former players and fans share.

“Yeah, I completely understand their frustration,” Steichen said. “When things aren’t going the right way and you’re not winning football games in this league, there are going to be frustrations from everybody. The biggest thing is the guys – everyone in this locker room and every one of these coaches – are doing their jobs to the best of their abilities and coming into work every single day making sure you’re trying to get better at your job every single day.”

Steichen was also asked about the questions about accountability and the culture that the Colts have.

“I think with any team, not everyone is going to be on time every time but there is accountability and guys are held to a standard and that is talked about in house,” Steichen said.

The Colts have one more game left on the schedule. They play the Jaguars at home on Sunday at 1 p.m.

