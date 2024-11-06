Shane Steichen’s mentality heading into November stretch

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Indianapolis. The Texans defeated the Colts 29-27. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts have lost two straight games and have fallen below .500 again.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen has emphasized hitting their stride and playing their best football in November and December.

“I’ve said it earlier on the year, we got to start playing our best football in November and December, and now we’re into November and playing that complimentary football and really taking it one day at a time,” Steichen said. “I told the players today, let’s focus on today, being the best versions of ourself today.”

Every Colts game this season has been a one score game. Steichen is focused on taking care of the things they can control today and take care of tomorrow, tomorrow.

Anthony Richardson had his first game as the backup quarterback on Sunday.

Steichen said that Richardson still prepared like he was the starter and got his work in. He said the process stayed the same.

Steichen also said that he had a good conversation with him Wednesday morning and he has taken the change in stride.

The Colts have placed starting center and captain Ryan Kelly on injured reserve. Steichen said that he is not on season ending IR though, and they hope he is back sooner than later.

Steichen said they are excited for Tanor Bortolini’s opportunity to fill in for Kelly. Bortolini started two games earlier in the season when Kelly was injured.

Starting left tackle Bernhard Raimann has cleared concussion protocol and will be back to practice this week. He missed the game against the Vikings while recovering from a concussion he had against the Texans.

The Colts take on the Bills on Sunday in Lucas Oil Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

