Shane Steichen’s mentality on the Colts 0-2 record

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Indianapolis. The Texans defeated the Colts 29-27. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Following the loss to the Packers, the Colts record dropped to 0-2.

Since the playoffs expanded to 14 teams in 2020, only two teams that started 0-2 have gone on to make the playoffs. Since 1990, only around 11% of teams that started 0-2 made the playoffs.

The Colts will now try to avoid that trend. Colts head coach Shane Steichen is looking at their 0-2 record from a different mentality.

“Shoot, you could lose two in a row Week 8 and 9, we just happened to do it in the first two weeks,” Steichen said.

After the loss to the Packers, Anthony Richardson was upset, obviously so.

He had just played the worst game of his short career, throwing for three interceptions.

But in the locker room, all of the Colts players had Richardson’s back.

“It’s good it means something to him,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. “Everyone is frustrated when we lose. No one wants to lose football games. But again, I tell these guys all the time, it’s a long season.”

The Colts have a roster with a lot of veterans on defense, and returning players at skill positions on offense as well. After going 9-8 last year and being one win away from making the playoffs, the expectations for this team were to win now.

But, they have to balance those expectations with a quarterback that has only started six games in the NFL.

“It’s a results league and obviously we all want to win, no doubt about it,” Steichen said.

Now, the Colts turn their focus to the Chicago Bears. The Bears offense has struggled this season, only scoring one offensive touchdown through two games.

Their rushing attack has been especially bad, having rushed for only 155 yards on 3.5 yards per attempt.

However, their defense has been good, allowing less than 20 points in both games. They have also generated four turnovers, with one of them being a pick six.

“They fly around pretty good,” Steichen said. “(I) got lot of respect for Flus (Bears head coach Matt Eberflus).”

Eberflus is a former Colts defensive coordinator. He was in Indianapolis from 2018-2021

The game against the Bears is set to kick off at 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was placed on the injured reserve with an ankle injury on Tuesday. He will miss at least four games.

Safety Julian Blackmon missed the game against the Packers, but Steichen said he will practice on Wednesday.

Rookie defensive end Laiatu Latu will not practice with a hip injury. Steichen said they will take that injury day by day this week.

