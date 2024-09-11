Shane Steichen’s message to the Colts heading into Week 2

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen yells during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts head into Week 2 shorthanded.

They lost starting cornerback JuJu Brents to a potential season ending knee injury.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is dealing with a back injury and will not practice on Wednesday.

However, the Packers, the Colts Week 2 opponent, are coming in shorthanded as well. Their starting quarterback Jordan Love suffered a sprained MCL in his knee in the Packers first game of the season and will not play against the Colts.

Their backup quarterback Malik Willis will start the game on Sunday. Willis played two seasons with the Titans, but never attempted a pass against the Colts.

With both teams heading into the game missing some key players, Colts head coach Shane Steichen’s message to the team is simple.

“I think the biggest thing is, win the football game,” Steichen said. “That’s number one, that’s goal number one is to win the football game.”

Steichen said they have to limit explosive plays on defense and create explosive plays on offense.

He also said they have to play smart, tough football and have to compete their tails off.

The Colts were without wide receiver Josh Downs in Week 1. He will practice in limited capacity on Wednesday as he continues to recover from an ankle injury he suffered in training camp.

Steichen talked about what they want to see from him during practice to see if he’s ready to make his season debut.

“Just see how he runs out there and see how he’s catching it and see how he’s feeling and we’ll talk to him and get his feeling on it,” Steichen said.

The Colts travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers in Week 2, with both teams looking to get their first win of the season. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF

Tune in at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV on every Colts Sunday for Countdown to Kickoff with News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun, former Colt Ken Dilger, Chuck Pagano, Colts Insider Kevin Bowen, and live hits from the stadium.

The only television postgame show airs right after the game with Anthony Calhoun and former Colt Marlin Jackson.