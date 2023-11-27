Shane Steichen’s presence gives Colts a new look and a new attitude for NFL’s stretch run

Head coach Shane Steichen of the Indianapolis Colts on the sidelines of Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 10, 2023. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts hired Shane Steichen to take them in a new direction.

In just a few months, the first-time head coach has completely changed their identity.

The Colts now rank among the NFL’s top 10 in scoring and sacks and are on the cusp of cracking the top 10 in takeaways and turnover margin. Indy now has a run-first reputation thanks to one of the league’s most productive rushing tandems, and just 11 games into Steichen’s tenure, Indy appears positioned to end a three-year playoff drought.

But it’s Steichen’s unwavering commitment to taking calculated risks and his uncanny sense of pulling the unthinkable that has been most striking.

Tampa Bay learned that lesson late in Sunday’s game when Steichen deployed linebacker Zaire Franklin as a decoy fullback on fourth-and-1. Gardner Minshew then ran a play-action fake and completed a 30-yard pass to uncovered tight end Mo-Alie Cox.

“He lets it hang,” Minshew said. “That’s what you want, a coach that trusts you and puts you in those situations. He can be aggressive, but I think that comes out of trust. It’s good when you have a coach that trusts you like that. You want to do everything you can to pay him back for it.”

Minshew knows better than most Colts players after spending the two previous seasons working with Steichen in Philadelphia.

So even if it sometimes seems Steichen embraces the mad scientist image, Minshew understands the methodology behind it.

While Indy (6-5) has converted just 11 of 22 fourth down attempts this season, roughly the league average percentage, he’s been 5 for 6 over the past two games including the one that fooled everyone Sunday.

Steichen went with a “jumbo” package that made it appear he was going to run the “Tush Push” play popularized by the Eagles.

This time, though, Minshew faked the handoff inside, held the ball momentarily and then found Alie-Cox breaking free down the middle of the field.

Three plays later, Jonathan Taylor scored to give Indy a 27-17 lead midway through the fourth quarter

Game over.

And these Colts couldn’t imagine winning any other way.

“Any time we’re fourth-and-1, I’m always thinking we’re going to go for it,” receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said. “It’s probably good I’m not a head coach because I’d go for fourth-and-1 on our own 20. He (Steichen) does a great job.”

WHAT’S WORKING

Steichen’s play-calling. Sunday’s fourth down call may be everyone’s current favorite. But whether it’s using Minshew as a ball carrier or scrambling to run kicking units on or off the field, Steichen seems to have mastered the art of play-calling.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Second-half scoring. Indy’s defense went from allowing 114 points in a three-game losing streak to allowing 49 in this three-game winning streak.

Now the offense must do its part. Indy has scored only 20 second-half points during this winning streak and that includes a pick-6 from Kenny Moore II.

STOCK UP

DE Samson Ebukam. When DT Grover Stewart was suspended for six games, Indy needed to find new playmakers on the defensive line. Against New England, it was Dayo Odeyingbo. On Sunday, it was Ebukam who had four tackles, two sacks and the late strip-sack that Odeyingbo recovered to seal the win.

STOCK DOWN

OL Danny Pinter. He spent his first three seasons in Indy as a key swing lineman, but since suffering a season-ending injury in the preseason, RG Will Fries and backup C Wesley French have performed well. French even won the battle against Bucs NT Vita Vea, one of the league top run-stuffers, and it could make Pinter expendable next season.

INJURIES

Steichen said the Colts escaped with no new significant injuries. But starting C Ryan Kelly sat out after failing to clear the concussion protocol. TE Drew Ogletree (foot) and CB JuJu Brents (quad) also didn’t play. Stewart returns from his suspension after next week’s game at Tennessee.

KEY NUMBER

20. The Colts have scored 20 or more points in the 10 games they’ve played on American soil. They had just 10 points in their victory in Germany. But only one of Indy’s final six opponents average 20 points per game (Houston, 23.8) and the Texans were the only one of the six to top 20 in Week 12.

NEXT STEPS

Indy begins Week 13 in the AFC’s seventh and final playoff spot and it can stay there by sweeping the Titans on Sunday. Indy also has a favorable stretch-run schedule with only two remaining games against teams with winning records (Pittsburgh and Houston) with both of those games at home.