Indianapolis Colts

Single-game Colts tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m.

The Indianapolis Colts offense huddles up before a play in the third quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fans of the Indianapolis Colts can snap up single-game tickets for 2022 home games at Lucas Oil Stadium starting at 11 a.m. Friday.

For the second consecutive year, each NFL team will play three preseason games and 17 regular-season games. For fans of the horseshoe, that means two home preseason games and eight regular-season home games.

Along with annual home matchups against opponents from the AFC South, the Colts will host the Kansas City Chiefs in the home opener and the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers on “Monday Night Football.”

Tickets can be purchased through the team’s website or from Ticketmaster.