Source: Colts K Vinatieri to undergo surgery, end season

Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri speaks Sept. 17, 2019, during a news conference at the team’s NFL football training facility in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri will undergo season-ending knee surgery and be placed on injured reserve, a source has told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The team had not immediately confirmed the report.

Vinatieri recently suffered a knee injury. He had the knee looked at Wednesday, according to NFL.com. That report also said Vinatieri was scheduled to meet with doctors and team officials about next steps.

Vinatieri, 46, has been an NFL player since 1996. The last 14 seasons have been with the Colts.

Vinatieri has struggled through one of his worst seasons in the NFL, missing 8-of-25 field goals and six extra points.

As a result, the team claimed kicker Chase McLaughlin off waivers from San Francisco Wednesday afternoon.