Steichen responds to Colts players questioning team’s effort

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Head coach Shane Steichen of the Indianapolis Colts looks on against the Buffalo Bills at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts lost to the Bills 30-20 on Sunday, their third straight loss.

After the game, Kenny Moore II had some powerful things to say about his team and their effort level.

“I don’t think everybody is working as hard as possible,” Moore II said. “Obviously, it’s showing. I’m not the type to sugarcoat it, honestly. I don’t think the urgency is there. I don’t think the details are there. I don’t think the effort is there, and I don’t see everything correlating from meetings to practice to the games, and it shows.”

On Monday, Colts head coach Shane Steichen was asked about Moore II’s comments.

“Any time you lose, it’s frustrating,” Steichen said. “Especially three in a row, games that you could have won. But I think the biggest thing is, you learn from that. You’re going to go through adversity in every football season. You are. You’re going to have it, some more than others, and we’re going through some adversity right now.”

“It comes back to fundamentals and details and making sure we’re all over those,” Steichen said. “Practice with that urgency and purpose every single day so we can get done what we want to get done on Sundays. Because you’re falling short, you’re always going to look at things.”

Steichen was asked if he’s worried about the culture of the team. He said that he is not.

“We got a lot of good guys,” Steichen said. “I really don’t. Like I said, when you’re going through adversity, it’s how are you going to respond to it.”

Steichen also referenced last season, which the Colts started 3-5, and were kind of in a similar spot. They rebounded then with four straight wins and had a shot at the playoffs in the last game of the season.

“If you keep the faith and you keep believing and you keep grinding through the process and you got the right mindset about it, it’ll turn,” Steichen said.

Steichen met with the whole team, which they usually do on Mondays.

“Every time Shane talks to us, I think it’s very effective,” Quenton Nelson said. “He’s a great leader and a great coach and what he’s saying to us is what we need to do and just need to execute and do that.”

The Colts will look to end their three game losing streak against the Jets on Sunday in New York. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

More Colts coverage

Joe Flacco will remain the starter against the Jets

Kenny Moore II’s powerful comments on Colts effort and urgency

Here’s what Chuck Pagano would do with Anthony Richardson

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF

Tune in at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV on every Colts Sunday for Countdown to Kickoff with News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun, former Colt Ken Dilger, Chuck Pagano, Colts Insider Kevin Bowen, and live hits from the stadium.

The only television postgame show airs right after the game with Anthony Calhoun and former Colt Marlin Jackson.