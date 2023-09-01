Steichen setting up the Colts for success in first year as head coach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts are beginning a new era — not just at quarterback, but at head coach as well. Shane Steichen hasn’t had the easiest beginning to his first year as a head coach, but that hasn’t stopped him from putting his fingerprints on the Colts.

“He’s all ball now, which I love about him,” Colts GM Chris Ballard said. “Look, Shane is a first-time head coach and I think he’s handled it really well. He’s been great with the team, great with the coaching staff, great with the players – honest (and) working to get better – that’s all you can ask for.”

Creativity. Accountability. Energy. All things Steichen has brought to the Colts. For Steichen, the transition to being the man in charge has been easy.

“It’s been tremendous,” said Steichen. “I give a lot of credit to this organization and the support around me. The coaches, Chris Ballard, and his staff, the Irsay family. I think that’s big. ‘No man is an island. He must draw strength from others.’ When you do this thing, and you’re connected and you’re committed to each other, I think that’s when good things happen.”

The tone has already shifted in the Colts complex after just one offseason under Steichen.

“I think he’s done a great job at just coming in and just being clear with the expectations, and never budging on what he wants from you or what he expects from you,” said linebacker Zaire Franklin.

“He understands players,” said center Ryan Kelly. “He understands what it takes to build a great team. I think that’s sometimes overlooked when hiring a coach. He demands excellence and holds guys accountable. Those small traits are ultimately going to take us to the next level.”

Steichen brings with him a wealth of experience developing quarterbacks of all kinds. Pocket passers, dual threat, rookie, or veteran. Doesn’t matter. Every quarterback Steichen has coached has gone on to be greatly successful.

That’s the perfect recipe for Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.

“He wants to win,” said Richardson. “He wants things to work. If things aren’t going to work, he’s not going to put it out there for us. If it is going to work, he’s going to put it out there for us, but he’s a competitor himself. He wants great things for the team and the offense. He’s a great coach and I’m glad I’m on his team.”

“This game is so fun to be a part of, and just being around the guys, being around the coaches, being around the NFL,” said Steichen. “For me personally, I think just being a part of the National Football League is a huge honor, and I don’t ever take it for granted, and I love everything about it, and I’m excited to work with this team.”

Clearly, the team is equally excited to work with Steichen.