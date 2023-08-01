Steichen, Taylor share conversation during Colts training camp

WESTFIELD, INDIANA - AUGUST 11: The Indianapolis Colts defense huddles up during training camp on at Grand Park Sports Campus on August 11, 2022 in Westfield, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and head coach Shane Steichen took a moment during training camp Tuesday for a discussion while watching the offense work.

WISH-TV was the only station to capture the conversation on camera.

This comes after a tumultuous weekend when news broke that the All-Pro running back had requested a trade away from the Colts.

Steichen has refused to comment on any part of the Taylor drama, from the contract dispute to the medical issues keeping him on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

The Colts signed former University of Indianapolis running back Toriano Clinton Tuesday morning to add another body to an injury-ridden position group. Zack Moss broke his right arm Monday and is expected to be out for four to six weeks.