Study: Indianapolis Colts to be worth $6.4 billion by 2028
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts are expected to be worth $6.4 billion by 2028, according to a new study.
Mighty Tips analyzed which NFL teams would be the richest in the next five years. The Dallas Cowboys took the top spot with with a predicted value of over $13 billion in 2028, a valuation increase of $4.4 billion in the next 5 years. The Minnesota Vikings came in last with a predicted value of over $5 billion in 2028, a valuation increase of $1.7 billion in the next 5 years.
The Colts are 23rd on the list, with an expected value increase of $2.1 billion in five years time, taking them to an expected valuation of $6.4 billion in 2028.
|1
|Dallas Cowboys
|$5,500,000,000
|$9,000,000,000
|$13,450,000,000
|2
|Los Angeles Rams
|$3,800,000,000
|$6,900,000,000
|$11,020,000,000
|3
|New England Patriots
|$4,100,000,000
|$7,000,000,000
|$10,840,000,000
|4
|New York Giants
|$3,900,000,000
|$6,800,000,000
|$10,420,000,000
|5
|Chicago Bears
|$3,450,000,000
|$6,300,000,000
|$10,207,500,000
|6
|Las Vegas Raiders
|$2,900,000,000
|$6,200,000,000
|$10,163,000,000
|7
|New York Jets
|$3,200,000,000
|$6,100,000,000
|$9,815,000,000
|8
|Washington Commanders
|$3,400,000,000
|$6,050,000,000
|$9,730,000,000
|9
|Miami Dolphins
|$2,760,000,000
|$5,700,000,000
|$9,182,000,000
|10
|Philadelphia Eagles
|$3,050,000,000
|$5,800,000,000
|$9,090,000,000
|11
|San Francisco 49ers
|$3,500,000,000
|$6,000,000,000
|$9,015,000,000
|12
|Houston Texans
|$3,100,000,000
|$5,500,000,000
|$8,400,000,000
|13
|Denver Broncos
|$3,000,000,000
|$5,100,000,000.
|$7,895,000,000
|14
|Seattle Seahawks
|$2,775,000,000
|$5,000,000,000
|$7,882,500,000
|15
|Cleveland Browns
|$2,175,000,000
|$4,620,000,000
|$7,592,000,000
|16
|Atlanta Falcons
|$2,755,000,000
|$4,700,000,000
|$7,029,000,000
|17
|Tennessee Titans
|$2,150,000,000
|$4,400,000,000
|$6,985,000,000
|18
|Green Bay Packers
|$2,850,000,000
|$4,600,000,000
|$6,935,000,000
|19
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|$2,200,000,000
|$4,200,000,000
|$6,835,500,000
|20
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|$2,800,000,000
|$4,630,000,000
|$6,811,500,000
|21
|Baltimore Ravens
|$2,750,000,000
|$4,630,000,000
|$6,810,500,000
|22
|Kansas City Chiefs
|$2,300,000,000
|$4,300,000,000
|$6,786,000,000
|23
|Indianapolis Colts
|$2,650,000,000
|$4,350,000,000
|$6,425,000,000
|24
|Los Angeles Chargers
|$2,500,000,000
|$4,150,000,000
|$6,411,500,000
|25
|New Orleans Saints
|$2,275,000,000
|$4,080,000,000
|$6,343,000,000
|26
|Carolina Panthers
|$2,400,000,000
|$4,100,000,000
|$6,227,000,000
|27
|Buffalo Bills
|$1,900,000,000
|$3,700,000,000
|$6,129,000,000
|28
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|$2,325,000,000
|$4,000,000,000
|$6,072,500,000
|29
|Arizona Cardinals
|$2,250,000,000
|$3,800,000,000
|$5,690,500,000
|30
|Detroit Lions
|$1,950,000,000
|$3,600,000,000
|$5,595,000,000
|31
|Cincinnati Bengals
|$2,000,000,000
|$3,500,000,000
|$5,355,000,000
|32
|Minnesota Vikings
|$2,700,000,000
|$3,650,000,000
|$5,327,500,000
NFL teams will have a collective value of over $252 billion in 2028. Teams will have increased their worth by $161 billion over the last 10 years.