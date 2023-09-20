Study: Indianapolis Colts to be worth $6.4 billion by 2028

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts are expected to be worth $6.4 billion by 2028, according to a new study.

Mighty Tips analyzed which NFL teams would be the richest in the next five years. The Dallas Cowboys took the top spot with with a predicted value of over $13 billion in 2028, a valuation increase of $4.4 billion in the next 5 years. The Minnesota Vikings came in last with a predicted value of over $5 billion in 2028, a valuation increase of $1.7 billion in the next 5 years.

The Colts are 23rd on the list, with an expected value increase of $2.1 billion in five years time, taking them to an expected valuation of $6.4 billion in 2028.

1 Dallas Cowboys $5,500,000,000 $9,000,000,000 $13,450,000,000 2 Los Angeles Rams $3,800,000,000 $6,900,000,000 $11,020,000,000 3 New England Patriots $4,100,000,000 $7,000,000,000 $10,840,000,000 4 New York Giants $3,900,000,000 $6,800,000,000 $10,420,000,000 5 Chicago Bears $3,450,000,000 $6,300,000,000 $10,207,500,000 6 Las Vegas Raiders $2,900,000,000 $6,200,000,000 $10,163,000,000 7 New York Jets $3,200,000,000 $6,100,000,000 $9,815,000,000 8 Washington Commanders $3,400,000,000 $6,050,000,000 $9,730,000,000 9 Miami Dolphins $2,760,000,000 $5,700,000,000 $9,182,000,000 10 Philadelphia Eagles $3,050,000,000 $5,800,000,000 $9,090,000,000 11 San Francisco 49ers $3,500,000,000 $6,000,000,000 $9,015,000,000 12 Houston Texans $3,100,000,000 $5,500,000,000 $8,400,000,000 13 Denver Broncos $3,000,000,000 $5,100,000,000. $7,895,000,000 14 Seattle Seahawks $2,775,000,000 $5,000,000,000 $7,882,500,000 15 Cleveland Browns $2,175,000,000 $4,620,000,000 $7,592,000,000 16 Atlanta Falcons $2,755,000,000 $4,700,000,000 $7,029,000,000 17 Tennessee Titans $2,150,000,000 $4,400,000,000 $6,985,000,000 18 Green Bay Packers $2,850,000,000 $4,600,000,000 $6,935,000,000 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers $2,200,000,000 $4,200,000,000 $6,835,500,000 20 Pittsburgh Steelers $2,800,000,000 $4,630,000,000 $6,811,500,000 21 Baltimore Ravens $2,750,000,000 $4,630,000,000 $6,810,500,000 22 Kansas City Chiefs $2,300,000,000 $4,300,000,000 $6,786,000,000 23 Indianapolis Colts $2,650,000,000 $4,350,000,000 $6,425,000,000 24 Los Angeles Chargers $2,500,000,000 $4,150,000,000 $6,411,500,000 25 New Orleans Saints $2,275,000,000 $4,080,000,000 $6,343,000,000 26 Carolina Panthers $2,400,000,000 $4,100,000,000 $6,227,000,000 27 Buffalo Bills $1,900,000,000 $3,700,000,000 $6,129,000,000 28 Jacksonville Jaguars $2,325,000,000 $4,000,000,000 $6,072,500,000 29 Arizona Cardinals $2,250,000,000 $3,800,000,000 $5,690,500,000 30 Detroit Lions $1,950,000,000 $3,600,000,000 $5,595,000,000 31 Cincinnati Bengals $2,000,000,000 $3,500,000,000 $5,355,000,000 32 Minnesota Vikings $2,700,000,000 $3,650,000,000 $5,327,500,000

NFL teams will have a collective value of over $252 billion in 2028. Teams will have increased their worth by $161 billion over the last 10 years.

