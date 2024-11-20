Study shows price of Colts games increasing lower than inflation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — From 2013 to 2023, there are only 11 NFL teams that have had an increase in the cost of attending a game that was lower than the rate of inflation, and the Colts are one of those teams.

According to a study by FinanceBuzz, the national rate of inflation was 31% from 2013-2023. The cost of attending a Colts game in that time period rose just 24%.

FinanceBuzz defined the cost of attending a game as the total of the cost of a ticket, beer, hotdog, and splitting a parking pass with a friend.

The study shows that the cost of attending a Colts game in 2013 was $109 and it increased to $135 in 2023.

The average price increase across the NFL was 39%, going from $109 to $152. The Colts were even with the NFL average in 2013, and now the cost of attending a Colts game is less than the NFL average.

Only eight NFL teams had lower increases than the Colts, and none of them were other AFC South teams.

The Cowboys were the only team whose cost of attendance actually decreased. The Jets and Patriots saw their prices stay relatively the same, increasing just 5% and 6% respectively.

The Raiders had the biggest increase at 108%, going from an average cost of $95 to $198. They were the only NFL team to have the cost of attending a game double. They also moved from Oakland to Las Vegas in that time period.

The Colts (5-6) look to get back to .500 on Sunday when they host the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m.

