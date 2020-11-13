Switch to WISH-TV after the Colts, Titans game for the postgame show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WISH) — Taking a big step toward winning the AFC South for the first time since 2008 means the Tennessee Titans must beat the Indianapolis Colts starting tonight in the first of two games between the divisional rivals.

The Titans are 6-2 midway through this season. The Indianapolis Colts are 5-3 just like last season.

News 8’s Charlie Clifford is on the road with the Horseshoe covering the big game.

This is the first time the national spotlight has been on this new-look Colts defense that continues to climb the charts in terms of the NFL rankings.

“You feel the confidence, you feel the swagger, you feel the togetherness of that unit,” said Colts Head Coach Frank Reich. “They take a lot of pride in the way they’re playing right now. So really excited, I mean obviously this is going to be an incredibly tough team we’re going against. We’re going up against a great offense that can not only run the ball, but has a very good passing attack as well.”

Trending Headlines

“What makes our defense special is, we are selfless guys. Especially in the run fit,” said Colts linebacker Darius Leonard. “We have so many guys, risking their bodies for the next guy to make a play. There is no one saying, ‘I am going to do my own thing.’ We are together. When you watching film of other defenses, they aren’t like that. We run to the ball well. We are together. When we celebrate, we celebrate together.”

And don’t forget to switch to WISH immediately following Thursday night’s game for the real mechanical post-game show. First place in the division is on the line, and News 8 will have live reaction from Frank Reich and Philip Rivers after the game on WISH-TV.