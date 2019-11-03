Colts fall 24-26 to Steelers; watch the WISH-TV postgame show now

(WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts fell 24-26 to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday.

The Colts put together a perfect 3-0 month of October, but they were winning their games by an average of four points.

The difference between winning or losing has been one play here or there and last Sunday the plays were made by Jacoby Brissett, T.Y. Hilton and Adam Vinatieri.

Unfortunately, a calf injury will keep Hilton from making any late-game magic happen at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh where the home-field advantage is a real thing.

With Hilton out, the Colts put more emphasis on Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers, and Parris Campbell.

The Steelers were also lacking some star power with their top rushers — James Connor and Benny Snell Jr. – sidelined.