The Colts inch closer to the playoffs with 27-20 win over Tampa Bay

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 26: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts reaches with the ball for a first down in the fourth quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts playoff chances just got a lot better.

After losing four of its first five home games, Indianapolis gave the crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium a show with a 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Colts advance to 6-5 on the season, while the Buccaneers drop to 4-7.

After Indy struggled to put up points for two straight weeks, the team’s offense came up big to help the Colts secure the seven-point win.

But it was the team’s defense that sealed the deal late in the game.

“Huge team win,” Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen said. “The defense came up big there at the end with the sack fumble, the offense did a good job moving the ball in that first half getting 17 points, and then finding a way at the end in the 4 minute to put it out.”

The Colts All-Pro Jonathan Taylor continues to look better than ever, logging 15 carries for 91 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Michael Pittman went over the century mark with 10 catches for 107 yards, as the offense bounced back after the bye week.

The defense struggled at times, but came up with just enough stops to win the game.

On the game’s first drive, Tampa Bay marched down the field and set up first-and-goal from the 1-yard line, but three straight stops from the defense forced the field goal.

On the Buccaneers’ final drive, the Buccaneers had the ball at their own 35-yard line, down by a touchdown.

But the defense once again came up big. Samson Ebukam stripped Tampa quarterback Baker Mayfield and Dayo Odeyingbo fell on the ball to give the Colts the win.

Ebukam came down with two of the team’s six sacks on the day, while Ronnie Harrison Jr. made his presence felt with a big-time interception early in the game.

Harrison Jr., a former defensive back, replaced Shaquille Leonard at linebacker after Leonard’s surprise release last week.

A Houston loss against Jacksonville further aids the Colts’ chances at a playoff spot heading into the final six games of the season, as Indianapolis currently sits as the seventh and final playoff team ahead of the afternoon slate of games.

“It’s huge,” Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew said. “From here on out we are in that playoff mentality. We have everything we want in front of us but we just have to take it one game at a time…. we like where we are at.”

BOX SCORE

Gardner Minshew threw for 251 yards on 24 of 41 passing, with one interception. Minshew added 3 carries for 6 yards, with a five-yard touchdown rush in the first half.

Baker Mayfield completed 20 of his 30 pass attempts for 199 yards and two passing touchdowns, while also throwing one interception.

Jonathan Taylor took 15 carries for 91 yards and a pair of rushing scores.

Michael Pittman Jr. caught 10 balls for 107 yards to lead the game in receiving.

Josh Downs had 5 catches for 43 yards as well.

COMING UP

The Colts have a pair of road trips on the horizon, starting with a trip to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans next Sunday at 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers will host the Carolina Panthers next Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

—

